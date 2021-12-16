Jag’s DE Jordan Lewis enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2021Buck Buchanan Award Winner and SWAC Defensive Player of the Year defensive end Jordan Lewis announced that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Lewis took to Twitter to make his announcement on Thursday, Dec. 16. He thanked Jaguar Nation and his teammates for the opportunity to pursue his dreams as a Jaguar.

“First I would like to thank God for giving me this talent. Thank you to all of my coaches that gave me the opportunity to pursue my dreams as a Jaguar,” Lewis said. “I want to thank my teammates and Jaguar Nation for some of the greatest moments in my college career. With that being said, I am entering my name into the transfer portal.”

A native of Ocala, Florida, Lewis had a decorated career with the Southern Jaguars. He is the active leader in career sacks with 28.5.

During the spring 2021 season Lewis, hauled in numerous awards, including the Buck Buchannan Award, the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, College Football Hall of Fame Mel Blount Defensive Player of the Year, Boxtorow Defensive Player of the Year, and was named to the FCS Athletics Directors All Star Team and National Defensive Player of the Year.

A product of Trinity Catholic High School, his career high in sacks came in 2018 with 12 and his career high for tackles-for-loss came during the spring 2021 season as he totaled 15.

This past season, Lewis had 29 total tackles, with 10 tackles-for-loss, and 5.5 sacks in nine games.

