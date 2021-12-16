Ask the Expert
FIU Freshman All-American Miles Frazier is headed to LSU

LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis
LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly and offensive line coach Brad Davis just picked up a huge transfer a day after the early signing period on Thursday, Dec. 16 as Florida International Freshman All-American Miles Frazier announced via Twitter he would be transferring to LSU.

Frazier, is listed at 6-foot-5 and 304 pounds and chose the Tigers over Ohio State and Florida State. He is a native of Camden, New Jersey and played 648 total snaps as a second year freshman for the Panthers.

The former Panther is joining five-star offensive lineman Will Campbell, four-star Emery Jones, and three-star Bo Bordelon.

Kelly has developed numerous offensive lineman including All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson who was drafted as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

