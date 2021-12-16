Dog park in Baton Rouge reopening after closure for expansion; new park opening

Information provided by BREC:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The second phase of improvements to BREC’s most utilized dog park at City-Brooks Community Park has been completed, and the park is scheduled to reopen for dogs and their owners on December 22.

The park has been expanded from its original size to include separate areas for large and small dogs as well as a dog washing station, additional entry points, an area to hold private events and space reserved for a dog memorial section, a larger entry plaza with a raised deck, new site furnishings, new drinking fountains, decomposed granite surfacing for erosion control, heavier duty black vinyl chain link fence material, an irrigation system and landscaping.

Due to its popularity, City-Brooks Dog Park receives almost non-stop heavy wear and tear. As such, additional second phase improvements were necessary to address better drainage through earthwork, grading, additional subsurface drainage and resodding. The need to close the park and make extensive repairs so quickly after the renovation has also caused BREC to re-evaluate and develop new maintenance protocols to minimize long-term closures as much as possible and extend the life of renovation projects. These new protocols are explained below.

BREC is also excited to announce that the sixth dog park in its system will open to the public on December 17 at 10 a.m. Lovett Road Park in Central, coinciding with the “Let it Sneaux” Movie in the Park event planned for that evening. The brand-new dog park has separate spaces for large and small dogs, with each providing a concrete walking loop so owners can exercise as well. Inside each loop is surfacing with decomposed granite which is designed to withstand heavy usage by dogs while being soft on their joints. Both small and large dog areas have covered pavilions with bench seating underneath. Additional bench seating is scattered throughout the dog park, with several benches having fabric canopies for shade and comfort. Additionally, the park includes a fenced dog wash area near the entry/exit plaza.

The Lovett Road Dog Park completes BREC’s goal of having a dog park in each major geographic area of the Parish with dog parks located at: Burbank, City-Brooks, Forest, Greenwood, Lovett Road and Zachary Community Park. While the public can use the dog parks immediately after their opening, BREC will hold celebratory ribbon-cuttings for each in early 2022.

Also, in 2022, as part of our philosophy for continuous improvement and wise use of taxpayer dollars, BREC is revamping the maintenance procedures for all dog parks with regularly scheduled closures for routine maintenance such as mowing, pest treatments, and best turf management practices. These closures will provide periods of rest to prevent the turf and decomposed granite from quick deterioration. At times the parks will require more extensive closures for re-sodding and replacement of granite surfacing to better protect the sensitive feet of the dogs visiting them.

“We are excited to announce the re-opening of City-Brooks Dog Park and the addition of the new Lovett Road Dog Park as we understand these sites are extremely popular amenities within the BREC system,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson. “We have high standards for the maintenance of all of our parks and have had to re-think the operation of dog parks due to their popularity, heavy use and years of record rainfall taking a heavy toll on the surfacing. Periodic closures, including after significant rainfall, will allow us to provide higher quality features for patrons while at the same time avoiding longer periods of closures and significant repair costs,” said Wilson.

Weekly maintenance closures will occur on the following schedule although it is important to note that all these maintenance procedures will be updated and adjusted as necessary. These closures will last for a full day and will begin in January 2022.

Burbank – Monday

City-Brooks – Tuesday and Thursday

Forest – Tuesday and Thursday

Greenwood – Wednesday

Lovett – Tuesday

Zachary – Wednesday

