BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting.

BRPD reported it happened on Evangeline Street near North Foster Drive around 10 a.m.

A male victim is deceased on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

