CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for alleged armed robbery suspect
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is searching for an alleged armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon suspect.
According to authorities, they are searching for 18-year-old Janiya Wattley.
Investigators believe on Friday, Dec. 3 Wattley entered a beauty supply store around 4:00 p.m and began stealing merchandise. When the suspect was confronted by an employee, she pulled out a pistol and fired a shot in the air. She then demanded more merchandise before fleeing the scene.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information on Wattley please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867.
