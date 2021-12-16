CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for alleged armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is searching for an alleged armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon suspect.

According to authorities, they are searching for 18-year-old Janiya Wattley.

Investigators believe on Friday, Dec. 3 Wattley entered a beauty supply store around 4:00 p.m and began stealing merchandise. When the suspect was confronted by an employee, she pulled out a pistol and fired a shot in the air. She then demanded more merchandise before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on Wattley please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867.

