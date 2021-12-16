Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Coca-Cola announces $42M expansion at Baton Rouge facility

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Coca-Cola said it is expanding its facility in Baton Rouge to the tune of $42 million in additions.

The project includes adding to the building and improving the equipment needed to complete production and delivery.

Louisiana leaders were on site to celebrate the company’s growth.

About 15 more jobs are being created thanks to this expansion.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

Janiya Wattley
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for alleged armed robbery suspect
LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis
FIU Freshman All-American Miles Frazier is headed to LSU
The Raising Cane’s Dog Park at City-Brooks Park, off of Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge, La., is...
Dog park in Baton Rouge reopening after closure for expansion; new park opening
LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer (33)
REPORT: LSU WR Trey Palmer enters the transfer portal
One person was killed after a shooting on Evangeline Street near North Foster Drive on Dec. 16,...
Police identify man shot and killed on Evangeline St. after argument