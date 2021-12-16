Coca-Cola announces $42M expansion at Baton Rouge facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Coca-Cola said it is expanding its facility in Baton Rouge to the tune of $42 million in additions.

The project includes adding to the building and improving the equipment needed to complete production and delivery.

Louisiana leaders were on site to celebrate the company’s growth.

About 15 more jobs are being created thanks to this expansion.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.