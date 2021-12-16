Breakfast with Santa toy giveaway set for Dec. 21

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, the MLK Community Center, along with several community leaders are coming together for a toy giveaway happening Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Capitol Elementary located at 4141 Gus Young Ave.

Organizers say Santa will be rolling in at 10 a.m. on his slay. Breakfast will be served by Santa’s elves.

Breakfast begins at 9 a.m., along with registration for the toy giveaway. Toys will be given out starting at 11:05 a.m. and will be given to every child.

Photos with Santa will be taken along with face painting, musical chairs, Christmas caroling plus much more.

There will be COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and flu shots available on hand.

Free haircuts will also be provided by Moore Career College.

