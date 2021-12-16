Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Breakfast with Santa toy giveaway set for Dec. 21

Free toys, COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, along with free haircuts available
The giveaway is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The giveaway is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. until noon.(Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole and MLK Community Center)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, the MLK Community Center, along with several community leaders are coming together for a toy giveaway happening Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Capitol Elementary located at 4141 Gus Young Ave.

Organizers say Santa will be rolling in at 10 a.m. on his slay. Breakfast will be served by Santa’s elves.

Breakfast begins at 9 a.m., along with registration for the toy giveaway. Toys will be given out starting at 11:05 a.m. and will be given to every child.

Photos with Santa will be taken along with face painting, musical chairs, Christmas caroling plus much more.

There will be COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and flu shots available on hand.

Free haircuts will also be provided by Moore Career College.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15)
‘There’s no place like home’ - Myles Brennan withdraws from transfer portal
Police Lights
Deadly shooting on Evangeline St. under investigation
Source: Woman's Hospital
Woman’s hospital announces top baby names of 2021
(Source: pexels.com)
Wise giving during the holiday season with the BBB