Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baton Rouge man accused of distributing child porn

Kalen Woodard
Kalen Woodard(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by Louisiana State Police:

BATON ROUGE, La. - On December 15, 2021, Investigators from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit – Baton Rouge Field Office in conjunction with the FBI arrested an East Baton Rouge Parish man after they learned of his participation in distribution of child pornography. 28-year-old Kalen Woodard of Baton Rouge was arrested for charges related to the distribution of child pornography.

The initial investigation began in September of 2021 when Investigators learned Woodard was distributing videos and pictures of child pornography on a social media application. Investigators obtained a warrant and on December 15, 2021, arrested Woodard.

Woodard was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:81.1 Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles (3 counts). This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

Stephen Sauer of Metairie, 59, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec....
Graphic photos of unconscious victims, sleeping meds found in former pastor’s home, prosecutors say
Sample of Louisiana driver's license indicating autism.
Autism indicator now available on Louisiana driver’s licenses
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15)
‘There’s no place like home’ - Myles Brennan withdraws from transfer portal
The giveaway is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Breakfast with Santa toy giveaway set for Dec. 21