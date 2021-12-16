Authorities issue warnings after shopping carts stolen from Central Walmart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Central Police are issuing a warning after hundreds of shopping carts have gone missing at a supermarket in recent months.

Chief Roger Corcoran said people are taking the shopping carts at the Walmart Supercenter on Sullivan and Wax Road, and are dumping them in other parking lots, ditches, wooded areas, and on private property.

“Every other week we come over here and there’s more shopping carts,” said Corcoran.

Corcoran said Walmart employees are forced to use their personal cars to recover any carts they can find.

Moving forward, Corcoran said you will be charged with a criminal offense if you are caught removing a cart from the property of a business.

According to Louisiana law, taking a cart is considered theft:

“RS 14:68.1 - Unauthorized removal of shopping cart, basket, or dairy case

Universal Citation: LA Rev Stat § 14:68.1 (2018)

§68.1. Unauthorized removal of shopping cart, basket, or dairy case

A. It shall be a misdemeanor for any person to remove a shopping cart, basket, or dairy case belonging to another from the parking area or grounds of any store without authorization therefor.

B. Whoever commits the crime of unauthorized removal of a shopping cart, basket, or dairy case from the parking area or grounds of a store shall be fined not more than one hundred dollars, or imprisoned for not more than six months, or both.

Added by Acts 1968, No. 22, §1. Acts 1988, No. 255, §1.”

“It’s theft. Once the shopping cart leaves the concrete of Walmart, it’s a theft,” said Corcoran.

The misdemeanor charge could turn to a fine of $100, six months in prison, or both.

“You wouldn’t want somebody to come to your house and steal your motorcycle or steal your tv at your house. That’s theft. That’s the same thing. It’s no difference,” said Corcoran.

Not only is Walmart losing money when these carts get stolen, but Corcoran also said it’s an eyesore and a safety issue.

Corcoran and shoppers are worried that someone could get hurt trying to avoid one of these baskets in the road.

“You can cause an accident, kids could get hit, somebody can swerve and hit something worse than a basket,” said Krystal Binder.

“Somebody swerving and missing a shopping cart and hitting one of those kids, that’s a terrible thing to live with. That they’re missing their child because of a shopping cart getting left in the roadway,” said Corcoran.

Chief Corcoran said he understands that not everyone will agree with the way he’s enforcing this law, but he says someone must be held accountable.

“If it takes me charging someone, or one of my officers, we will,” said Corcoran. “This isn’t about the less fortunate or people getting their groceries. It’s about theft.”

