APSO collecting toys to send to Kentucky

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is collecting toys to send to families in Kentucky that were impacted by the tornadoes.

The sheriff’s office will be collecting toys from now until Saturday, Dec. 17.

RELATED STORY:

United Cajun Navy loads up supplies to take to Kentucky tornado victims

They are asking for the toys to be new and unwrapped.

Anyone who would like to donate toys can drop them off at 13200 Airline Highway Gonzales.

Deputies will deliver the toys to families in Kentucky on Sunday, Dec. 18.

