APSO collecting toys to send to Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is collecting toys to send to families in Kentucky that were impacted by the tornadoes.

The sheriff’s office will be collecting toys from now until Saturday, Dec. 17.

They are asking for the toys to be new and unwrapped.

Anyone who would like to donate toys can drop them off at 13200 Airline Highway Gonzales.

Deputies will deliver the toys to families in Kentucky on Sunday, Dec. 18.

