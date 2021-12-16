Ask the Expert
All-American LSU CB Eli Ricks headed to Alabama

LSU defensive back Eli Ricks (1) runs with the ball after making an interception during a game...
LSU defensive back Eli Ricks (1) runs with the ball after making an interception during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 12, 2020. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun] (Brad McClenny | Brad McClenny)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All-American cornerback and now former LSU Tiger Eli Ricks is heading to Alabama the corner announced via Twitter on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Ricks entered the NCAA Transfer Portal late in November.

Ricks, was a five-star cornerback for the class of 2020 coming out of IMG Academy in Brandenton, Florida. Ricks suffered an injury against Kentucky this past season to his shoulder and him and his family opted to have season ending surgery.

A native of Santa Ana, California, played in six games in 2021 totaling 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception. During his freshman season, Ricks accounted for 20 total tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss, and four interceptions, two returned for a touchdown.

