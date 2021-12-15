Ask the Expert
YOUR MONEY: Consider becoming an Airbnb host to create extra income

Baton Rouge couple becomes Airbnb's Top Superhost in Louisiana
Baton Rouge couple becomes Airbnb's Top Superhost in Louisiana
By Liz Koh
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Desiree Dallagiacomo and her partner own a cozy home in Baton Rouge’s Ogden Park area.

When they purchased the property several years ago, they also became owners of a mother-in-law suite behind the main house.

They decided to take advantage of that back unit and renovate the house into an Airbnb.

“This time last year, we were repainting, redoing the floors, things like that and we’ve been renting it for just about 11 months now,” said Dallagiacomo.

The couple has become the number 1 top new Airbnb host in the entire state of Louisiana.

Their Artist’s Cottage is highly featured with 61 reviews and a 4.93 rating.

”It’s been really cool to invite people into our neighborhood and let people stay in a safe place. Largely, lots of people have kids, they have pets and we’re happy to host anybody that wants to stop through,” explained Dallagiacomo.

They started this journey with the intention of renting out the space while generating extra income.

“He’s a teacher. I’m a writer. Obviously, we don’t make a lot of money but we’re able to care for the house with the income from the Airbnb and we’re able to basically break even and have access to the house which is one of the most valuable things,” she added.

The couple put in their own sweat equity fixing anything that’s broken themselves. They are profiting off every dollar in exchange.

It’s a lot of work to maintain this 100-year-old home but Dallagiacomo said it’s worth it.

“Because we live here, I work from home. I’m a writer. We can respond to anything that they need but we rarely even see guests to be honest with you because people are here for games. They’re here for family. They’re here for government work and they’re in and out. So I think that some people actually really like staying in a house where the owners also live because it is like the traditional Airbnb feel and it’s not like a corporate Airbnb that doesn’t have any character,” she said.

She shared this advice to aspiring Airbnb hosts. Add your touch by making it a place you would want to rent out for a couple of days. Then do a test run by letting your friends and family stay in your home. After, ask for feedback.

Airbnb also offers a resource center for those interested in starting the Airbnb process.

