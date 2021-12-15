USPS, FedEx, UPS Christmas shipping deadlines 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christmas is just around the corner, which means it is time to start shipping gifts to your loved ones if you haven’t already.

A spokesman with USPS said Wednesday, Dec. 15 marks the first of those deadlines as it is the last day for ground service mail.

They are urging customers to plan and ship the holiday gifts early because the longer you wait, the more limited your shipping options are.

USPS officials recommend shipping your items by the following dates to guarantee they arrive by Christmas Day:

Dec. 15: USPS retail ground service

Dec. 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

Dec. 17: First-class packages

Dec. 18: Priority Mail

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

Here are more mailing options for you:

UPS

Here are the deadlines for UPS:

Dec. 21: 3-Day Select

Dec. 22: 2nd Day Air services

Dec. 23: Next-day Air services

FedEx

Here are the shipping deadlines for FedEx:

Dec. 9: Ground & Freight Economy

Dec. 15: Ground & Home Delivery

Dec. 21: Express Saver

December 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM

Dec. 23: Overnight services

Dec. 24: Same-day services

