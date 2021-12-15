U.S. Secretary of Education to visit schools in Baton Rouge, New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will be traveling to Louisiana with Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA) to visit with leaders, students, and parents at schools in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Officials say the purpose of Sec. Cardona’s visit is to “highlight key education provisions within President Biden’s Build Back Better framework and discuss how students can recover from the impact of COVID on their academic wellbeing and mental health.”

Sec. Cardona will be touring two Baton Rouge schools, McKinley Middle Magnet School and Glen Oaks High School, with Rep. Carter on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Sec. Cardona and Rep. Carter will have a conversation with parents after touring each school.

The conversation with parents at McKinley Middle Magnet School is scheduled from 10:05 a.m. to 10:35 a.m. and the discussion at Glen Oaks High School is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Organizers say times for both events are subject to change.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will join Sec. Cardona and Rep. Carter for a visit to Wilcox Academy of Early Learning in New Orleans on Friday, Dec. 17.

Afterward, the three officials will have a discussion with parents at the Milne Recreation Center from 9:40 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Officials say they will be talking with parents at the Milne Recreation Center about the impact the pandemic has had on children’s learning.

The Milne Recreation Center is located at 5420 Franklin Ave. in New Orleans.

