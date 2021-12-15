Temps soar to near 80 degrees over the next few day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Morning fog will continue to be our primary concern over the next few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 15 (WAFB)

Otherwise, unusually warm mid-December weather will continue as we remain under the influence of high pressure. Morning starts in the low 60s will be close to where our daytime highs should be, and afternoon readings topping out near 80° will be within a handful of degrees of record highs.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 15 (WAFB)

Cloud cover will be considerable at times, but we should mainly stay dry through Thursday, with a slight chance of showers arriving by Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 15 (WAFB)

Things get more active into the weekend as our next cold front approaches. Rain is likely on Saturday, with a few t-storms possible, but no severe weather is expected. Saturday will be one more day of above-normal temperatures as highs top out in the mid 70s. Rain amounts are expected to run an inch or less for most, although locally higher amounts are possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 15 (WAFB)

The cold front will sink into the northern Gulf by late Saturday, allowing much cooler air to filter in for Sunday. However, a persistent southwest upper-level flow will keep clouds and even a chance of showers around for the second half of the weekend. A disturbance moving along the northern Gulf Coast will likely deliver one more bout of rain from late Sunday into Monday, especially for areas near and south of I-10.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 15 (WAFB)

Next week starts out seasonably cool with rains ending on Monday, and temperatures should be pretty comfortable through midweek. The extended outlook suggests we’ll trend a bit warmer by the end of the week as Christmas approaches, with generally dry conditions expected through Friday (Christmas Eve).

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 15 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.