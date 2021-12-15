Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish

(Live 5/File)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duson, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish Tuesday.

A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy fired toward a vehicle as the driver accelerated toward him, according to Trooper Thomas Gossen, State Police Troop I spokesman.

Gossen said Lafayette deputies came across a Ford Mustang with a possible stolen license plate around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two people were in the vehicle, which was in front of a building in the 100 block of Charbonnet Road near Duson.

When deputies instructed the occupants to get out of the vehicle, the passenger complied but the driver, a 41-year-old Lafayette man, refused to comply and accelerated the vehicle towards a deputy, Gossen said. 

“At least one deputy fired his service weapon in the direction of the vehicle,” Gossen said.

The driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle in a field off Charbonnet Road a short distance away, but was later found at a home in Lafayette Parish, Gossen said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Gossen said the man’s identity is being withheld pending criminal charges from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during an event at the Department of Labor,...
U.S. Secretary of Education to visit schools in Baton Rouge, New Orleans
Southern Jaguars
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southern
DA seeking death penalty for man accused of killing trooper, woman
DA seeking death penalty for man accused of killing trooper, woman
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 15
Rain returns this weekend
(Source: WAFB)
Mayor-President Broome announces Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebration