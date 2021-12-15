Riders hope frustrations with CATS are fixed in 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of people who live and work in Baton Rouge and Baker, rely on the Capital Area Transit System to get around, but some folks think CATS needs to get their act together, to figure out why it is so hard to get the buses to run on time.

Voters passed a massive tax renewal for CATS back in November, the money supports about 58% of their budget. There are plenty of frequent CATS riders throughout our area.

“I ride the CATS bus seven days a week,” said James Anderson of Baton Rouge. “Most of the time I go to work, riding the bus, or either looking for a second job,” said Anderson.

His bus stop is right on the corner of his home on Iroquois Street. Anderson doesn’t own a car, and says lately, some buses have been running late, or not even showing up at all.

“I’ve been noticing that the buses have been cancelled, and sometimes us customers have to wait three or four hours, before the next bus comes on the weekends,” said Anderson.

When that happens, Anderson says it hurts a lot of riders.

“And my biggest concern is the elderly people also too, who got to get back and forth to their doctors appointments. On Sunday, two elderly folks had to walk with me down Florida Street to get to the next bus stop, until we saw a bus pull up,” said Anderson.

“Why’d you call Channel 9,” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“I called Channel 9News to see if they could help us,” he said.

“I can tell you that we have had some staffing issues. We are heading in the right direction to correct that,” said Dwana Williams, the Chief Operations Officer at CATS.

Williams says they are in the same boat as a lot of companies across the state and nation.

“So, COVID has had an impact on our service. Actually transportation in general. Nationwide, it’s a shortage of employees right now,” said Williams.

Williams says CATS served around 8,000 riders a day before the pandemic. Now, she estimates about 3,500 to 4,000 ride daily on weekdays.

“91% of our riders are trans-independent,” said Williams. However, a solution could be on the way for some of these lagging complaints from some riders, including new drivers

“So, we have a cadet class of 12 who are in the process of graduating as we speak. And we also have a cadet class that will be starting in January, to help smooth that transition,” said Williams.

CATS is working to make sure their services are more reliable in 2022, to maintain their goal of connecting their customers to what matters.

“We’re willing to provide that A-1 customer service that the taxpayers trust us to do,” said Williams.

If you do experience any issues with your Capitol Area Transit System, officials are urging you to the Customer Service Line at 225-389-8282.

