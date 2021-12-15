Ask the Expert
REASON TO SMILE: BPRD officer stops to shoot hoops with kids

A Baton Rouge Police officer stopped to play basketball with a group of boys in Baton Rouge.
A Baton Rouge Police officer stopped to play basketball with a group of boys in Baton Rouge.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A kind gesture can go a long way. That’s why one mom is going out of her way to thank an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department, after he pulled over to shoot hoops with several kids in a Baton Rouge neighborhood.

The officer, who has been identified as A. Bickham, was patrolling the Mockingbird Lane area, not far from Florida Blvd. when he noticed the kids playing.

In an effort to build community and in a heartwarming gesture, the police officer chose to get out of his car and indulge the boys in a game of basketball.

The boys’ mother says this made the basketball game so much more enjoyable for the young men.

