Rain returns this weekend

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mid December warming trend continues right through the remainder of the week. Afternoon highs Thursday and Friday are forecast to reach the low 80°s. Record highs for those dates are a handful of degrees higher, but it illustrates just how abnormal the weather has been this week. Enough moisture will be present that we might squeeze out a stray shower or two Thursday/Friday afternoons, but the real rain action will hold off until the weekend.

A cold front will be moving into the local area bringing a likely chance for rain on Saturday. The first half of Saturday looks mainly dry. Saturday afternoon and evening will see widespread showers and a few non-severe t-storms. Rainfall amounts Saturday will likely average around 0.5″.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, December 15
Showers will linger into Sunday morning as the cold front slowly drops south into the Northern Gulf of Mexico. Expect a big temperature difference between Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will remain short sleeve weather, while Sunday you’ll want a jacket all day.

The front will serve as a roadway for a mid-level disturbance Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances will be decent Monday with a lingering iso’d shower early Tuesday morning.

Rain will exit by the time we move toward the Christmas holiday period. Temperatures will remain cool for the first half of next week. A subtle warming trend will look to take place as we move towards Christmas Day.

