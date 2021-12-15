Ask the Expert
Ponchatoula man arrested for allegedly stalking teacher while armed on campus after hours

A Ponchatoula man was arrested last week for intruding on the grounds of a school after hours...
A Ponchatoula man was arrested last week for intruding on the grounds of a school after hours with a large blade, police say.(TPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A Ponchatoula man was arrested last week for intruding on the grounds of a school after hours with a large blade, police say.

Danny Brady, 41, was booked at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on Dec. 9 and is currently in custody for the following crimes: unauthorized entry into a school; carrying a firearm on school property; possession of a uniformed controlled substance in a drug-free zone; terrorizing by causing a state of emergency; stalking; and criminal trespassing.

Police say that after 5 p.m. last Thursday, Brady was spotted on the campus of Ponchatoula Junior High School with a large fixed blade and a pipe that contained meth. Additionally, a pellet rifle was found in Brady’s truck by police.

Police say that investigators learned that Brady had broken into the office of another teacher he had allegedly been in a relationship with. He was also previously wanted for simple assault on the teacher he was in pursuit of, police say.

“The investigation is ongoing in reference to how the suspect gained access to the school,” said Chief Bry Layrisson. “He was in possession of drugs and was charged accordingly. No one was hurt and the incident was reported by a teacher who was familiar with the suspect due to a relationship with another teacher.”

Brady was taken into custody without incident.

