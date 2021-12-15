Pointe Coupee man killed in overnight double shooting

VENTRESS, La. (WAFB) - A Pointe Coupee man was killed in a double shooting late Tuesday night according to The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux, they responded to multiple gunshots that occurred at Jim’s Trailer Park in Ventress, La. around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Two people were shot, resulting in one injury non-life threatening, and killed a man in his twenties.

No motive or suspect is known at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

