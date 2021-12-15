Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mayor-President Broome announces Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebration

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The following information is from the office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announces the launch of MLK Holiday BR — an annual extended series of initiatives, programs, and service projects that honors the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The celebration is set to begin on Wednesday, January 12 and continue through the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday on Monday, January 17.

“In past years, various organizations have produced individual events and service projects to honor the late civil rights leader, but in 2022 my administration is collaborating with our core partners and a steering committee to unify government, organizations, and residents,” said Mayor Broome. “We are creating the foundation of year-round community conversation, engagement, and service in Baton Rouge.”

We aim to advance the Baton Rouge community in three key areas: literacy, youth empowerment, and equity and justice through partnership community organizations such as: the NAACP; BREC; EBR Schools; The Walls Project; NBR Now; EBR Parish Library; Big Buddy; Healthy BR; the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge; the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council; 100 Black Men; and the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students.

“This year’s theme “Walking In Legacy” recognizes and celebrates Baton Rouge’s past and present work for social justice, while preparing for the future of African American progress, right here in the capital city,” said Mayor Broome. “This collaboration will create an on-going united celebration for the entire parish, setting aside an extended time to honor Dr. King’s legacy of leadership, collaboration, progress, and service.”

Businesses, community organizations, and residents can engage in the celebration through sponsorship, donations, and volunteering for service events. Sponsorships and donations will support service projects throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.

Current sponsors for MLK Holiday BR 2022 include Coca-Cola, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, L’auberge Casino Hotel, Healthy Blue, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. Potential sponsors and donors are encouraged to visit mlkholidaybr.com/sponsor.

Residents can find service opportunities and the schedule of events at mlkholidaybr.com. All residents are encouraged to join the City-Parish and its partners for service and celebration.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

A Baton Rouge Police officer stopped to play basketball with a group of boys in Baton Rouge.
REASON TO SMILE: BPRD officer stops to shoot hoops with kids
BRPD officer plays basketball with boys
BRPD officer plays basketball with boys
Rescue Alliance collects items for tornado victims
Blanket drive underway in Livingston Parish thru Dec. 20 - Part 1