Mayor-President Broome announces Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebration

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announces the launch of MLK Holiday BR — an annual extended series of initiatives, programs, and service projects that honors the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The celebration is set to begin on Wednesday, January 12 and continue through the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday on Monday, January 17.

“In past years, various organizations have produced individual events and service projects to honor the late civil rights leader, but in 2022 my administration is collaborating with our core partners and a steering committee to unify government, organizations, and residents,” said Mayor Broome. “We are creating the foundation of year-round community conversation, engagement, and service in Baton Rouge.”

We aim to advance the Baton Rouge community in three key areas: literacy, youth empowerment, and equity and justice through partnership community organizations such as: the NAACP; BREC; EBR Schools; The Walls Project; NBR Now; EBR Parish Library; Big Buddy; Healthy BR; the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge; the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council; 100 Black Men; and the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students.

“This year’s theme “Walking In Legacy” recognizes and celebrates Baton Rouge’s past and present work for social justice, while preparing for the future of African American progress, right here in the capital city,” said Mayor Broome. “This collaboration will create an on-going united celebration for the entire parish, setting aside an extended time to honor Dr. King’s legacy of leadership, collaboration, progress, and service.”

Businesses, community organizations, and residents can engage in the celebration through sponsorship, donations, and volunteering for service events. Sponsorships and donations will support service projects throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.

Current sponsors for MLK Holiday BR 2022 include Coca-Cola, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, L’auberge Casino Hotel, Healthy Blue, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. Potential sponsors and donors are encouraged to visit mlkholidaybr.com/sponsor.

Residents can find service opportunities and the schedule of events at mlkholidaybr.com. All residents are encouraged to join the City-Parish and its partners for service and celebration.

