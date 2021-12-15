Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deion Sanders and Jackson State have landed the top recruit in the entire country.

Cornerback Travis Hunter from Shawnee, Georgia, has flipped from Florida State to JSU, as first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Hunter later made the announcement on his social media. He says he wants to follow in the footsteps of legends like Jerry Rice, Doug Williams and Walter Payton.

It’s a huge National Signing Day win for head coach Deion Sanders, who’s looking to build upon an 11-1 season with a SWAC Championship in his first full year as JSU’s head coach.

Hunter is rated as the top player in the nation by 247Sports. Their scouting report refers to him as “a generational type of talent” and drew comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson. He rates as the number 2 recruit on ESPN’s Top 300.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

Southern Jaguars
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southern
LSU Tigers
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: LSU
High School Football
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Capital Region athletes sign letters of intent
LSU Tigers
LSU lands 3-star WR Landon Ibieta from Mandeville