Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Garth Brooks has sold out 102,000 tickets for April show in Baton Rouge; Orlando show on sale Friday

Garth Brooks has sold 102,000 tickets for his April 30 show in Baton Rouge, making it one of...
Garth Brooks has sold 102,000 tickets for his April 30 show in Baton Rouge, making it one of the top two largest crowds ever for a North American stadium show.
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Garth Brooks will have plenty of friends in low places -- and high places, too -- when he performs next April at LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

According to the country music superstar’s promoter, Brooks has sold 102,000 tickets for the April 30 show in Baton Rouge, making it one of the top two largest crowds ever for a North American stadium show. The record was set by a George Strait show in 2014 that drew 104,793 into the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

According to Ticketmaster, Brooks’ stop at LSU’s stadium is officially sold out.

Louisiana fans who don’t mind a drive to central Florida have another opportunity this week. Tickets ($94.95 each) go on sale Friday (Dec. 17) at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster for Brooks’ March 26 show at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

LSU Tigers
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: LSU
A Baton Rouge Police officer stopped to play basketball with a group of boys in Baton Rouge.
REASON TO SMILE: BPRD officer stops to shoot hoops with kids
Calls for judge to resign over video with racist language
USPS Christmas deadlines for 2021
USPS Christmas shipping deadlines for 2021