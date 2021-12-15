FAA investigates deadly helicopter crash on Bonnet Carre Spillway

LAPLACE, La. (WAFB) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the helicopter crash on I-10 East on the Bonnet Carre Spillway on Tuesday, Dec. 14, that claimed the life of the pilot.

FAA officials reported the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash. The pilot’s name has not been released.

Louisiana State Police confirmed the pilot died as a result of the crash.

The FAA said it was a Bell 407 helicopter with registration number: N150AS.

Investigators said the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances.”

