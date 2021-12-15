Dozens of concerned parents meet with BRPD to address rise in deadly crimes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days after a 5-year-old and his uncle were killed in a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge, a group of concerned parents are trying to figure out how we can better protect our kids.

University Terrace Elementary School held a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14, to get some of those answers and come up with additional solutions with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

“The problem is bigger than BRPD. We need families involved,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.

As a parent of four young boys, Takita Franklin says she fears for their safety every single day.

“If you know me, that’s always a thought in the back of my mind,” said Franklin.

The one-on-one discussion with BRPD gave parents like Franklin the opportunity to ask questions and to find out what else they can to protect these children.

Franklin was not shy about sharing what she thinks can help cut down on crime, passionately telling other parents they can’t be afraid to speak up to stop the people killing our kids.

“Snitches get stitches. We have to put that on the forefront and stop that narrative. We cannot wait until something happens to one of ours to start caring,” said Franklin. “Before it becomes one of your own, tell someone. You can do it anonymously. No one has to know, but we definitely have to stop the killing.”

Principal Dr. Veronica Sanders said it’s impossible to ignore what’s going in the city, and it’s a thought that keeps her and her staff up at night.

“You feel it in your chest like, please don’t let it be any of these students or babies that we know,” said Sanders.

She said they must teach our kids that there are different ways to handle problems instead of using violence.

“We want them to use other conflict resolutions instead of turning towards gun violence and turning to things that causes loss of life for these young students and young kids,” said Sanders.

Other parents believe that they must hold themselves more accountable because the responsibility ultimately falls on them.

“Be the parent God put you here to be. Hold them accountable, and let whatever takes it course, takes it course. Because in everything we have to learn a lesson,” said Franklin.

Dr. Sanders plans to hold more of these meetings in the future.

