DOTD: Bonnet Carre Spillway now open

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Bonnet Carre Spillway has reopened following a helicopter crash Tues., Dec. 14 that caused the highway to shut down, according to DOTD.

According to Louisiana State Police, the helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday.

DOTD officials announced the reopening around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

