DOTD: Bonnet Carre Spillway now open

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Bonnet Carre Spillway has reopened following a helicopter crash Tues., Dec. 14 that caused the highway to shut down, according to DOTD.

I-10 East is open on the (Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge) at mile post 213. Congestion is minimal. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) December 15, 2021

According to Louisiana State Police, the helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday.

DOTD officials announced the reopening around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

