Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

DOTD: Bonnet Carre to remain closed until 2 a.m.; Entergy works to repair lines

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge at I-10 was closed Tuesday afternoon following a helicopter crash on the high rise and the roadway will remain closed until 2 a.m. Wednesday as Entergy works to repair damaged lines, according to DOTD.

READ MORE Helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre; pilot confirmed dead, LSP says

DOTD is advising that I-10 East traffic should detour to US 61 South near Gramercy or to US 51 South to US 61 South to I-310 North to reenter I-10 East.

Most Entergy customers had their power restored by 3 p.m.

Entergy says that approximately 20,000 customers in Kenner and Metairie were without service immediately following the crash. All indications are that the helicopter coming into contact with our lines caused the outage. According to Entergy, as of 3 p.m., all customers who were without power were switched back on. Once the site is safe, we will assess damage to our equipment and begin making necessary repairs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway
Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say

Latest News

BRFD responds to duplex fire
BRFD responds to duplex fire
LSU Tigers
LSU lands 3-star WR Landon Ibieta from Mandeville
Bonnet Carre helicopter crash aftermath
‘It was bad,’ witness recounts fiery, helicopter crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway that killed pilot
9News Nightside with Lester and Perry