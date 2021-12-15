Ask the Expert
DA seeking death penalty for man accused of killing Louisiana state trooper, woman during crime spree

By Nick Gremillion
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a woman and a Louisiana State Police Trooper and injuring several others during a crime spree on Oct. 9, District Attorney Ricky Babin tells WAFB.

Matthew Mire, 31, was indicted by an Ascension Parish jury on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and other charges on Oct. 14. Mire pleaded not guilty to those charges on Nov. 2.

Authorities say Mire is accused of shooting a man and a woman at a home on Dutton Road in Prairieville around 3 a.m on Oct. 9. Both victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman, Pamela Adair, 37, later died at the hospital, officials say.

Investigators say Mire is also accused of ambushing and fatally shooting Master Trooper Adam Gaubert less than a mile away from the house on Dutton Road. Police say Master Trooper Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of LSP, was shot while sitting in his marked patrol unit.

Pamela Adair (left) and Master Trooper Adam Gaubert (right)
Pamela Adair (left) and Master Trooper Adam Gaubert (right)(Family and Louisiana State Police)

Mire is also accused of crimes, including shooting two people, in Livingston Parish on Oct. 9, deputies say.

He is currently being held at a maximum-security facility in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

