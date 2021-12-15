BRFD responds to duplex fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to a duplex fire on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The call for the fire came in around 7:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at Nebraska Street they found one side of the duplex engulfed in flames. The fire also damaged the outside of a neighboring home from the heat.

According to firefighters at the scene, the owner stated he was staying on one side while renovating the other side.

Officials with BRFD stated the duplex is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

