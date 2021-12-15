Ask the Expert
Authorities identify pilot killed in Tuesday’s chopper crash

Joshua Hawkley, 42, identified as pilot who died in helicopter crash in LaPlace on Tuesday,...
Joshua Hawkley, 42, identified as pilot who died in helicopter crash in LaPlace on Tuesday, Dec. 14.(Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAPLACE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have identified the pilot who died in Tuesday’s helicopter crash on Interstate 10 as Joshua Hawley.

Hawley, 42, of Galvez, died at the scene of the crash. Hawley was married with three young children.

Hawley was the only person board the Bell 407 helicopter when it crashed onto the interstate near Lake Pontchartrain in LaPlace early Tuesday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

