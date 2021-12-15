Ask the Expert
Arrest of DA’s employee involved pain killers, authorities say

By Chris Rosato
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said late Tuesday the drug arrest of a former member of the District Attorney’s office in Baton Rouge involved the drugs hydrocodone, a pain killer, and the muscle-relaxer diazepam.

Dusty Guidry resigned his position as director of the 19th Judicial District Court’s Pre-Trial Intervention Services following his arrest.

Guidry was arrested in St. Martin Parish on several drug charges including manufacturing, possession with intent to distribute, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

He was released after posting a $15,000 bond, jail records show.

Guidry, a resident of Youngsville, sits on the Cajundome Commission Board and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Commission.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said he accepted Guidry’s resignation Monday.

“I am aware of Mr. Guidry’s recent arrest on felony drug charges outside of East Baton Rouge Parish and am concerned by the allegations,” Moore said. “Any further criminal investigation will not involve our office.”

Moore said the pre-trial intervention program that Guidry headed provides tailored, data-driven resources and rehabilitative programming to appropriate justice-involved individuals in a manner that does not jeopardize public safety and works to decrease the likelihood of recidivism.

