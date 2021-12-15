Ask the Expert
After delivery issues, ACT rescheduled for Baton Rouge High testing site

By Kevin Foster
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of capital area students are scheduled to take the ACT college readiness test in January 2022.

The students were originally set to take the test at Baton Rouge Magnet High School Saturday, Dec. 11, but testing materials never arrived at the site.

“We understand the importance of these tests for all involved,” said a spokesperson for FedEx, which was responsible for delivering the test, “We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and we are working to resolve the issue.”

FedEx representatives did not go into detail about the specific issues that caused the delay. Representatives for the ACT also did not divulge details.

Administrators for the Baton Rouge High testing site noted they contacted ACT daily to inform them of the issue, but it was not resolved before the testing date.

About 400 students from capital schools are impacted.

