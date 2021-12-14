Ask the Expert
Way too warm this week

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will remain 10-15 degrees warmer than normal through Saturday. A cool down is not anticipated until the beginning of next week once a cold front passes the area. Needless to say, it still does not feel like December.

As the warming trend continues, the biggest weather issue will remain fog potential each morning. Pockets of dense fog will be possible Wednesday through Friday for the morning commute. Be sure to use fog-related safety when traveling around during the morning hours. As the fog lifts, temperatures will warm steadily during the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will reach 80° Thursday and Friday. That’s not record highs, but certainly way too warm for this time of year.

Fog Safety Tips
Fog Safety Tips(WAFB)

A cold front arrives over the weekend. As the front approaches expect scattered to numerous showers and t-storms Saturday mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Severe weather doesn’t appear to be an issue at this time. The front passes late Saturday night, but rain will linger into Sunday and even Monday morning as the front stalls along the coast and moisture overruns the front. Monday morning’s rain will be tied to a passing mid-level disturbance riding along the stalled boundary. Once the disturbance passes, the front should get an extra nudge to the south.

7 WPC Rainfall Forecast
7 WPC Rainfall Forecast(WAFB)

Once the front passes, temperatures will return to near normal for the first half of next week. But as we’ve seen countless times this winter, temperatures will quickly begin to warm as we head into the Christmas Eve, Christmas Day holiday season.

Humidity Trend
Humidity Trend(WAFB)
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

