United Cajun Navy heading to Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

By Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United Cajun Navy is loading up and getting ready to head to Madisonville Kentucky.

Parts of Madisonville Kentucky was ravaged after several tornadoes hit the state over this past weekend.

According to officials in Kentucky, 74 are dead.

The search for survivors is still going on, and efforts to restore the power grid that was damaged as well.

Residents in Kentucky are desperate for drinking water and other supplies.

The United Cajun Navy has packed up trucks full of blankets, pillows, food, and water to help those impacted by the tornadoes.

