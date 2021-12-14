Shed fire that spread to home ruled arson, investigators say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators said a shed fire that spread to a Baton Rouge home early Tuesday, Dec. 14, was intentionally set.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Colorado Street, which is of East Washington Street between Highland Road and Thomas H. Delpit Drive, just before 12:30 a.m.

A spokesman with BRFD said a shed was burning and the flames had spread to the house by the time crews made it to the scene. He added no one was home at the time but the owner showed up while firefighters were trying to put out the flames.

According to officials, the homeowner told firefighters he was renovating the home. BRFD added the shed and home were badly damaged by the fire but crews were able to keep the flames from getting to any other nearby homes.

Anyone with information about the arson is urged to contact fire investigators at 225-389-2050.

