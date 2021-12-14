Ask the Expert
Rescue Alliance collects items for tornado victims

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rescue Alliance has started collecting items for victims of the tornadoes that devastated several states recently.

Officials said their Disaster Animal Response Team and Pet Food Bank have been pounding the pavement and put together about three pallets of pet food and supplies that will be sent to the victims. They added they are trying to collect enough supplies to send five or six pallets or even more.

They emphasized they can only do that if they get support from the community.

Donations can be dropped off at:

  • Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville, located at 38432 W. Airline Drive (during regular business hours)
  • Petsmart of Gonzales, located at 40451 Lowes Avenue (during regular business hours)

Other ways to donate:

CLICK HERE for more information.

