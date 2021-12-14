Opening statements begin in trial of former school administrator accused of killing teacher

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The trial of Robert Marks, a former school administrator accused of killing a pregnant teacher in 2016, got underway with opening statements on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Marks, a former assistant principal at a Baton Rouge middle school, is accused of killing Lyntell Washington, 40, a pregnant teacher. Washington was found shot to death in Iberville Parish in Iberville Parish.

Lyntell Washington at Teacher of the Year Ceremony (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish School System)

Marks is facing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree feticide, aggravated kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, illegal use of a weapon (4 counts), and obstruction.

The case was dismissed by the 19th Judicial District in East Baton Rouge Parish and moved to the 18th Judicial District in Iberville Parish.

Washington was reported missing the morning of June 9, 2016, after her 3-year-old daughter was found in Baton Rouge alone near her vehicle, which had blood inside it.

Police said cell phone records show Marks’ phone as well as a phone belonging to Washington were in the Ramah area around 9:45 p.m. on June 8, 2016. Both phones were in that area for about 15 minutes before returning to Baton Rouge, according to police documents.

According to the probable cause report, the child told investigators that “‘Mr. Robbie’ hurt her mother and was now sleeping.” It also revealed the child was with her mother and Marks “when she heard a ‘bang’ and after the bang, her mom was ‘shaking.’” She also stated her “mom’s in the lake and that it was dark outside when her mom got hurt.”

Washington was once named “Teacher of the Year” and was a teacher at Brookstown Middle Magnet Academy at the time of her death. Crews were deployed in the air, on land, and in the water for much of the day Friday, June 10, searching five key areas across south Louisiana, including Baker, Zachary, Baton Rouge, St. Francisville, and Ramah. The multi-agency search was temporarily suspended at nightfall. Her body was eventually found on Tuesday, June 14, in a ditch in Rosedale in Iberville Parish.

The autopsy revealed Washington died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her body was so badly decomposed that officials needed DNA samples to make a positive identification. Dr. Beau Clark, the coroner of East Baton Rouge Parish, said there was no trauma to the baby, who “died as a result of the mother’s death.”

Marks was the assistant principal of the middle school in Baton Rouge where Washington worked and DNA evidence revealed he fathered Washington’s baby. Marks was married to another woman at the time and investigators suspect he might have been fearful his wife would find out he had gotten Washington pregnant, according to police records.

