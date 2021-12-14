Ask the Expert
One dead, one injured in shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that...
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that happened at a convenience store on Thomas Delpit Drive. around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are responding to a shooting in the 1300 block of Thomas Delpit Drive.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

A WAFB crew member at the scene reports one person is dead at the scene and one person has been transported to an area hospital.

The police department confirms the coroner’s office was called to the scene.

Few other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

