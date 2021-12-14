New Grambling head coach Hue Jackson stops to eat at Tony’s Seafood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are two things Louisiana is known for - food and football - and now, new Grambling head coach Hue Jackson, a native of Los Angeles, has experienced both.

Jackson was officially named the leader of the Tigers on Friday, Dec. 11, and the next day, the university posted an image of him at Tony’s Seafood in Baton Rouge.

That face you make when it’s your first time @TonysSeafood in Baton Rouge!! #HueDat pic.twitter.com/kojX7oKiCJ — Grambling State Football (@GSUFootball01) December 11, 2021

Whatever you chose coach, we’re pretty sure you enjoyed it. Welcome to Louisiana.

