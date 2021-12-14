Ask the Expert
LSU’s Harrison hoping to become the third Tiger to win The Bowerman

LSU Track & Field
JuVaughn Harrison
JuVaughn Harrison(LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - LSU jumper JuVaughn Harrison is looking to become the third Tiger and first male in LSU Track and Field history to win The Bowerman on Friday, Dec. 17, The Bowerman is the most coveted award in collegiate track and field.

Harrison, is one of three finalist and will join Oregon’s Cole Hocker and Arizona State’s Turner Washington. The Tigers other two winners were Sha’Carri Richardson who won it in 2019 and Kimberly Duncan who was the first Tiger to win it in 2012.

During the 2021 season Harrison had one of the most impressive seasons in NCAA history winning four NCAA titles and helped lead the Tigers to the 2021 team Outdoor National Championship. Harrison also added three SEC titles and was 14-2 in 16 total events.

A native of Huntsville, Alabama, Harrison also is the school record holder in four events, indoor long jump, 8.45 meters (27-8.75), outdoor long jump 8.47 meters (27-9.50), indoor high jump, 2.30 meters (7-6.50) and outdoor high jump 2.36 meters (7-8.75).

He was also named the 2021 USTFCCCA Field Athlete of the Year (indoors & outdoors) and 2021 SEC Field Athlete of the Year (indoors & outdoors). Harrison also finished fifth in the long jump and seventh in the high jump in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

