Livingston Sheriff’s Office investigating stabbing involving two juveniles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One juvenile was stabbed Tuesday afternoon, December 14, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

It happened at around 4 p.m. on Malbrook Drive, in the Eastover neighborhood in Denham Springs.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says, “Detectives are working a reporting stabbing involving two juveniles. This happened around 4:00 p today. We can tell you one juvenile was transported to a local hospital. Another is in LPSO custody.”

The investigation is ongoing.

