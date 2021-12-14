Ask the Expert
Helicopter crash closes I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - State police are on the scene of a helicopter crash on I-10 in St. John Parish.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m on Tues., Dec. 14. The helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.

Reports of injuries were not readily available.

I-10 eastbound is closed and traffic is being diverted to US Hwy. 51 southbound.

I-55 southbound is also closed and traffic is being diverted onto US Hwy. 51.

Around 20,000 people lost power in Kenner around the same time as the crash. A spokesperson for Entergy has not returned our request for comment at this time.

This is a breaking news situation. We have a crew en route. Check back for updates.

