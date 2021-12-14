Ask the Expert
Four-star quarterback Eli Holstein named MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year

Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10)
Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary four-star quarterback and current Texas A&M commit for the class of 2023 Eli Holstein has been named MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year.

Holstein, is fresh off a 15-0 record and led the Broncos to the Class 5A State Championship with a 28-20 win over Ponchatoula.

RELATED: Zachary wins 2021 Class 5A state title

The 6-foot-2 junior quarterback finished the season with 3,228 yards passing and 30 touchdowns, while adding 518 yards rushing and 14 more touchdowns.

According to 247Sports, the Aggie commit ranks as the No. 6 player overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 67 overall in the nation.

