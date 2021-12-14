Ask the Expert
Former Tiger Ja’Marr Chase continues to make NFL history

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball after making a catch as...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball after making a catch as he avoids San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Marcell Harris (36) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. San Francisco won 26-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengal Ja’Marr Chase continues to make NFL history. On Sunday, Dec. 12 Chase became the fifth rookie in the Super Bowl Era to have over 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns or more.

The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner joins another former Tiger Odell Beckham Jr. who accomplished the feat in 2014 with the New York Giants. In addition to Mike Evans with the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2014, Randy Moss with the Minnesota Vikings in 1998 and John Jefferson with the San Diego Chargers in 1978.

Through 13 games Chase, ranks fifth in receiving yards with 1,035, which also leads the AFC on 60 receptions and 10 touchdowns. He currently leads all rookie receivers in yards and touchdowns and ranks second in receptions behind Miami’s Jaylen Waddle.

