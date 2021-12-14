Feeling like the holidays? Not so much when it comes to our weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The calendar may indicate we’re only 11 days away from Christmas but it won’t be feeling much like the holidays through the remainder of this week.

High pressure centered just to our south and a strengthening southerly flow will result in temperatures well above normal through the end of the week. The main weather concern over the next few days will be the potential for some morning fog.

Baton Rouge Expected High Temperatures for Tuesday, Dec. 14, through Saturday, Dec. 18 (WAFB)

For today, it will be another day with a mix of sun and clouds but also another day where most of us stay dry, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Those afternoon temperatures represent readings that are 10° to nearly 15° above normal for mid-December.

Pinpoint Forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 14 (WAFB)

Future Radar and Clouds for Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 2:30 p.m. (WAFB)

Little change is expected through the end of the week, with morning starts in the low 60s and afternoon highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s. Generally dry conditions are forecast through Thursday, with a slight chance of showers arriving by Friday.

Things are expected to get a bit more unsettled by the weekend but forecast confidence also trends lower. A storm system and associated cold front are expected to approach but there are lingering uncertainties with the timing and how far south the front actually progresses. For now, I’ve got scattered rains on both Saturday and Sunday, with somewhat better chances posted for Saturday. If the front does move through, we should trend a little closer to normal with temperatures by Sunday.

Euro Model Forecast for Saturday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. (WAFB)

Next week starts out seasonably cool with a chance of rain on Monday, followed by a trend toward drier weather for much of the remainder of the week. The early outlook also suggests we may trend toward a mild Christmas but we’ll continue to monitor since it’s still more than 10 days out.

10-Day Weather Forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 14, through Thursday, Dec. 23 (WAFB)

