Family’s Christmas lights display breaks their own Guinness World Record

By CNN
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. (CNN) - It’s a light display that puts Clark Griswold’s to shame and landed a family a spot in the Guinness World Records.

This magical display is made of 686,811 lights - spirals, snowmen, animals, dozens of icicles clinging to branches - choreographed to 250 different songs, spanning eight miles of extension cords, with a line of cars seemingly as long to see the show.

All of this is from the imagination of Tim and Grace Gay and their three children. It takes them eight weeks to create this masterpiece.

What started as 600 lights has grown to nearly 700,000.

In 2014, they won the Guinness World Record for most lights and this year decided to beat their own record by a few hundred thousand.

A New York family's light show has broken a record.
A New York family's light show has broken a record.(Source: CNN)

But it’s not just about winning for this family.

They team up with the Union Vale Fire Department every year to collect donations to support the firefighters and local charities.

Last year, they raised more than $80,000, turning the season of giving into the season of smiles.

