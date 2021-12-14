Duncan: Anything is possible with Kamara

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara returned to action for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. And the Saints returned to their winning ways.

None of this, of course, was a coincidence.

Kamara is the best player on the Saints roster and one of the most talented playmakers in the NFL. When he’s on the field, he’s a difference-maker. And on Sunday, he made a difference for the Saints as they beat the New York Jets and snapped an ugly five-game losing streak.

Kamara ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and also caught four passes for 25 more yards. In all, he accounted for almost half of the Saints offense. And while Kamara didn’t hit any home runs, he did slice and dice the Jets with an array of brutally effective short runs and catches. The Jets knew what was coming and STILL couldn’t stop him.

Kamara’s return from knee and hamstring injuries comes at a key time. The Saints are trying to make a run and position themselves for a postseason berth in the crowded NFC playoff race. And Kamara is the kind of player that can carry them there.

With Jameis Winston injured and Michael Thomas sidelined, the Saints offense will go as far as Kamara can take it.

But the challenge only gets more difficult from here.

The Tampa Bucs are up next, and you know the defending Super Bowl champs are going to be extra-motivated to avenge their loss to the Saints in October.

The Bucs are whopping 11-and-a-half-point favorites to win the game. It’s been almost 16 years since the Saints were last underdogs this big. The last time they won a game as a double-digit underdog was 20 years ago when they beat the St. Louis Rams in 2001.

But with the brilliant Kamara back in the fold, hope is alive again in New Orleans. And anything is possible.

