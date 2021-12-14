Blanket drive underway in Livingston Parish thru Dec. 20

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The alumni of the Leadership Livingston program are holding their annual blanket drive.

The drive started because of a need from an agency that reached out to the Livingston Parish Chamber, which facilitates the Leadership Livingston Program, to help their clients during a cold snap.

The deadline to donate new blankets is Dec. 20. The goal is to reach 2,000 blankets by that date, with a mid-range goal of 1,000 by Dec. 10.

DROPOFF LOCATIONS:

Denham Springs:

Livingston Parish Chamber

Homekey Mortgage

Holmes Building Materials

Brandy Robinson State Farm and Wicked Goodness Confections

Walker:

City of Walker city hall

Livingston:

The Livingston Parish Courthouse

Albany:

Springfield

The Kinchen Group

Albany Town Hall

Mami’s Mexican Restaurant

French Settlement:

Port Vincent and Maurepas

French Settlement High School

Quality Engineering and Surveying.

Blankets will be distributed by partnering agencies, including the Council on Aging, DCFS, The Family Village, local schools, police departments, and the Sheriff’s Christmas Crusade.

CLICK HERE for more information.

