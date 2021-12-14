Ask the Expert
Blanket drive underway in Livingston Parish thru Dec. 20

Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce Leadership Alumni Blanket Drive
Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce Leadership Alumni Blanket Drive(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The alumni of the Leadership Livingston program are holding their annual blanket drive.

The drive started because of a need from an agency that reached out to the Livingston Parish Chamber, which facilitates the Leadership Livingston Program, to help their clients during a cold snap.

The deadline to donate new blankets is Dec. 20. The goal is to reach 2,000 blankets by that date, with a mid-range goal of 1,000 by Dec. 10.

DROPOFF LOCATIONS:

Denham Springs:

  • Livingston Parish Chamber
  • Homekey Mortgage
  • Holmes Building Materials
  • Brandy Robinson State Farm and Wicked Goodness Confections

Walker:

  • City of Walker city hall

Livingston:

  • The Livingston Parish Courthouse

Albany:

  • Springfield
  • The Kinchen Group
  • Albany Town Hall
  • Mami’s Mexican Restaurant

French Settlement:

  • Port Vincent and Maurepas
  • French Settlement High School
  • Quality Engineering and Surveying.

Blankets will be distributed by partnering agencies, including the Council on Aging, DCFS, The Family Village, local schools, police departments, and the Sheriff’s Christmas Crusade.

CLICK HERE for more information.

