Blanket drive underway in Livingston Parish thru Dec. 20
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The alumni of the Leadership Livingston program are holding their annual blanket drive.
The drive started because of a need from an agency that reached out to the Livingston Parish Chamber, which facilitates the Leadership Livingston Program, to help their clients during a cold snap.
The deadline to donate new blankets is Dec. 20. The goal is to reach 2,000 blankets by that date, with a mid-range goal of 1,000 by Dec. 10.
DROPOFF LOCATIONS:
Denham Springs:
- Livingston Parish Chamber
- Homekey Mortgage
- Holmes Building Materials
- Brandy Robinson State Farm and Wicked Goodness Confections
Walker:
- City of Walker city hall
Livingston:
- The Livingston Parish Courthouse
Albany:
- Springfield
- The Kinchen Group
- Albany Town Hall
- Mami’s Mexican Restaurant
French Settlement:
- Port Vincent and Maurepas
- French Settlement High School
- Quality Engineering and Surveying.
Blankets will be distributed by partnering agencies, including the Council on Aging, DCFS, The Family Village, local schools, police departments, and the Sheriff’s Christmas Crusade.
