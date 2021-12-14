Authorities respond to shooting in Clinton
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Clinton Police Department responded to a shooting on Monday, Dec. 13.
According to Chief Ned Davis, the shooting happened sometime after 9 p.m., in the parking lot of the D.B’s Food Mart on Plank Road.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries according to Chief Davis.
Authorities believe they have the potential suspect in custody.
If you have any information on the shooting please call Clinton Police at 225-683-9357.
