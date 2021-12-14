Authorities respond to shooting in Clinton

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Clinton Police Department responded to a shooting on Monday, Dec. 13.

According to Chief Ned Davis, the shooting happened sometime after 9 p.m., in the parking lot of the D.B’s Food Mart on Plank Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries according to Chief Davis.

Authorities believe they have the potential suspect in custody.

If you have any information on the shooting please call Clinton Police at 225-683-9357.

